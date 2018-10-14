The Philippines won its bid to keep its seat at the United Nations Human Rights Council during elections held in New York on Friday, the Department on Foreign Affairs ( DFA) announced Saturday.

In his report to Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, Ambassador Teodoro Locsin, Jr., Philippine Permanent Representative to the UN in New York, said the Philippines garnered 165 votes of 192 votes cast by

member-states.

With this victory, the Philippines will get to serve another three-year term in the 47-member Council based in Geneva from 2019 to 2021.

“Our election to another term in the Human Rights Council would not have been possible without the support of other UN Member-States who clearly understood where we are coming from,” Cayetano said in a statement issued shortly after he was informed of the election results.

“Our successful bid to keep our seat in the Council is proof that many in the international community remain convinced the Philippines respects and protects human rights and have seen through the efforts of some to politicize and weaponize the issue,” Cayetano said.

Cayetano described the fresh mandate from the General Assembly as a vindication of President Duterte’s campaign against illegal drugs.

Other member-states elected by the General Assembly were Argentina, Austria, Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Czech Republic, Denmark, Eritrea, Fiji, India, Italy, Somalia, Togo and Uruguay.

The Philippines is serving a three-year term in the Council after its election in 2015 and is serving as Vice President representing the Asia-Pacific Group. The Philippines first served in the Council from 2007 to 2009 and then from 2012 to 2014.

Cayetano commended the Philippine Missions in New York and Geneva led by Ambassador Locsin and Ambassador Evan Garcia for the victory, saying Manila’s bid would not have been possible without their efforts.

Cayetano said the Philippines was able to secure the victory despite a well-orchestrated effort by non-government groups to paint a wrong picture of the human rights situation in the country.

Hours before the vote, Cayetano slammed Human Rights Watch (HRW) and other non-government organizations for calling on member-states not to support Manila’s re-election bid.

Speaking to reporters at the DFA Office of Consular Affairs on Friday, Cayetano decried what he said was the moral bankruptcy of some human rights groups that have been loudly criticizing the human rights record of the

Philippines in order to solicit more funds from donors.

“If you want to talk human rights, we’re here. Let's sit down. But [if] you just want to criticize us from afar and don’t want to give solutions, and just keep saying you are correct and we are wrong, it’s helping no one except you and your finances,” Cayetano said.

Cayetano also hit back at Iceland, which has been spearheading European criticism against Manila’s campaign against illegal drugs in the Council.

"They have been criticizing while in their country, the kind of violence is at home, which is the worst kind of violence because your home is supposed to be your castle,” Cayetano said. DMS