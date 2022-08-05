Office of the Vice President opens seventh satellite office in Bacolod City

The Office of the Vice President opened another satellite office in Bacolod City on Thursday.

The seventh OVP satellite office is located at Mosser Building inside the Goldenfields Complex in the city.

OVP spokesperson Reynold Munsayac said the initiative to put up satellite offices in certain areas across the country is Vice President Sara Duterte’s earnest efforts to “make sure the OVP is closer to the people.

“The OVP continues to respond to the underlying message that government intervention is critical and necessary as we transport our dreams of inclusive development into reality,” Munsayac said during the OVP and Department of Education joint press conference on Thursday morning.

Munsayac said last August 1, the OVP also inaugurated and launched the Bacolod extension office’s first day of operation and was already able to cater to nearly 200 clients for both medical and burial assistance programs.

He added that as of yesterday, the OVP has processed claims for medical and burial assistance amounting to P36,476,494.32 and released the amount of P11,582,023.40 for OVP NCR and satellite offices.

Munsayac said the inauguration of the OVP satellite office was led by Bacolod City former Mayor Evelio Leonardia, Himamaylan City Mayor Raymund Tongson, and property owners Annabelle Mosser and Ian Canson

Last July 1, the OVP satellite offices in Zamboanga, Cebu, Davao, Tacloban, Tandag, and Dagupan were opened in time for Duterte’s first day in office. Robina Asido/DMS