Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana denied rumors circulating in social media that the government will declare martial law due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

"Rumor about declaring martial law is fake news, not true," Lorenzana said on Thursday.

The defense chief assures that martial law declaration is "definitely out of the picture."

"There is no compelling reason to declare martial law," he said.

Lorenzana added that last year the highest number of COVID-19 cases was 26,000 plus. COVID-19 cases Thursday are at 17,220.

"This variant, while more transmissible, is less virulent than Delta. Less people get seriously sick," he said.

However, Lorenzana disclosed that the IATF is evaluating on possible implementation of a much stricter or higher alert level, when asked about the possible imposition of lockdown which is the same as the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

"The IATF is still evaluating. But not total lockdown," he said. Robina Asido/DMS