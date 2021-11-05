Japanese Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko and World Food Programme (WFP) Representative and Country Director of the Philippines Brenda Barton signed Thursday a food grant aid project to Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) worth 350 million yen.

Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr., Acting Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro and BARMM Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Agrarian Reform Deputy Minister Ammal Solaiman witnessesed the event.

Through this grant aid, the WFP as the implementer, will procure from Japan approximately 1,788 metric tons of Japanese produced rice.

This initiative seeks to support around 9,877 farming and fishing households, including decommissioned combatants and indigenous peoples in Bangsamoro.

To supplement the food and nutrition needs of the targeted population, the Japanese rice will be fortified with iron prior to distribution.

Provision of technical assistance by the WFP to the target communities will further strengthen and assist in restoring their livelihoods.

The WFP will collaborate with the BARMM government to co-implement this project.

Through this undertaking, vulnerable and conflict-affected communities in BARMM are expected to have improved food security, resilience, and livelihood, which will enhance peace and achieve development in the Region.JICC