Three rallies call for action on VP Duterte impeachment complaint

Three impeachment cases against Vice President Sara Duterte are "sleeping" in the office of the House Secretary General, a lawmaker said on Friday.

In a multi-sectoral protest held at EDSA People Power Monument in Quezon City, Akbayan Partylist Rep. Perci Cendana questioned the Congress on failing to act immediately on the impeachment complaints against Duterte.

"Our question for the Congress is: What date is it today? We filed the first impeachment complaint last December 2 ... but until now our impeachment complaint is still sleeping in the Office of the Secretary General", Cendana said.

Congress will adjourn on Feb.8, resuming on June 2 and adjourning sine die on June 13.

As of Friday morning around 4,000 protestors, mostly in white, flocked EDSA-White Plains, police said. The westbound lane of White Plains was closed by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to give way to their program.

Col. Melecio Buslig Jr., Quezon City Police District director, told reporters the entire number of participants were at 40,000, including those who joined the march towards White Plains Avenue and those sought shelter due to light rains.

Up to 458 police officers from the QCPD provided area and route security. The rally ended at noon.

Two other rallies are being held in Metro Manila Friday calling for action on Duterte's impeachment.

Students and other groups massed together at Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila. A third one was set from 5 pm to 7 pm at EDSA Shrine where 1,000 attended, said Philippine National Police public information officer Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo.

The morning rally was attended by complainants of the first and third impeachment cases led by Tindig Pilipinas, Akbayan Partylist, Fr. Joel Saballa, Fr. Bong Sarabia, ML Partylist, Magdalo Partylist Second Nominee Eugene Gonzales, the late President Noynoy Aquino's nephew Kiko Dee, EveryWoman, August Twenty-One Movement (ATOM), SIKLAB, Nagkaisa Labor Coalition, Kalipunan, Student Council Alliance of the Philippines (SCAP), ASAP and Akbayan Youth. Marie Manalili/DMS