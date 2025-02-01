PNP confirms police officer died in Washington aircraft collision

The Philippine National Police (PNP) confirmed on Friday that a police officer died during the tragic aircraft collision in Washington.

PNP information chief Col. Randulf Tuano identified the police officer who died as Col. Pergentino Malabed, head of the supply management division.

"The Philippine National Police mourns the tragic loss of Police Colonel Pergentino Malabed. He is the chief of the supply management division who was among those on board the American Airlines flight that collided mid air with the US Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC and crashed in the Potomac River on Wednesday night," he said.

"This untimely passing is a profound loss to the PNP, where he served with honor, integrity and dedication throughout his career, we extend our deepest condolences to his bereaved family, loved ones and colleagues," he added.

Tuano said Malabed was on official travel in the United States.

Tuano assures the family of Malabed that the "the PNP is committed to providing them with all necessary support during this difficult time."

"We also honor the dedication and sacrifice of Police Colonel Malabed, his contributions to the PNP and the nation will never be forgotten. May he rest in peace," he said.

The collision of a regional jet and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter in Washington killed a total of 67 people. Robina Asido/DMS