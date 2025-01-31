Woman dies, five hurt as man tries to rob jeepney passengers

A 29-year-old woman died as she and five other passengers jumped out of a jeep after a man pulled out a knife and declared a heist in Quezon City Wednesday.

The woman, who resisted as the robber tried to grab her bag, landed head first at the concrete pavement.

First responders brought them to the East Avenue Medical Center but the woman was pronounced dead on arrival by physicians due to severe head injuries.

The five others were treated for their injuries.

Police arrested the robber after he was mauled by irate bystanders shortly after the incident.

The suspect was brought to the Quezon City Police Department's criminal investigation and detection unit while criminal complaints are being prepared against him for robbery with homicide, physical injuries and illegal possession of a bladed weapon. DMS