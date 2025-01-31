Marcos inaugurates new runway at Mactan-Cebu Int’l Airport

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday inaugurated the new P2.55 billion runway at Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), the first and only parallel runway in the Philippines.

The President praised this development as a symbol of the province’s steadfast commitment to progress, connectivity, and economic growth.

“There really is something special about Cebu. It’s a place where history and progress come together very gracefully, where tradition converges with innovation, and where the grit and tenacity of its people shine brightly in every achievement,” he said.

Marcos said that MCIA embodies Cebu’s dynamic and forward-thinking spirit, which continues to trigger national development.

“Today, we celebrate a new victory in Cebu’s remarkable story and ongoing story?one that shows why this province continues to inspire hope and progress for other provinces and certainly for the entire nation,” he said.

“This new runway at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport reflects the very essence of Cebu: it is dynamic, promising, and always ready to take on challenges,” he added.

The new runway is expected to enhance the airport’s competitiveness, connectivity, and capacity, reinforcing Cebu’s role as a vital trade and tourism hub.

“Just as Cebu has been a center of trade and tourism, this parallel runway symbolizes its unrelenting drive to connect, and to grow, and to lead,” Marcos said.

He said that MCIA has significantly contributed to the development of Cebu, the entire Central Visayas region, and the other provinces it serves.

Last year, MCIA attracted 8.5 million domestic passengers, 2.8 million international passengers, 67 million kilograms of cargo, and nearly 100,000 flights.

The new runway is expected to improve operational efficiency, allow for more flights, and strengthen MCIA’s role as a key gateway to the Visayas and Mindanao. Presidential News Desk