Philippines, New Zealand starts talks on visiting forces agreement

The Philippines and New Zealand have officially began talks for a Status of Visiting Forces Agreement (SOVFA), the Department of National Defense said Wednesday.

In a statement, the DND said the first round of talks began on January 23 in Manila.

Defense Undersecretary Pablo Lorenzo led the Philippine delegation while Ministry of Defense Kathleen Pearce headed the New Zealand side.

Delegates from New Zealand included Ambassador to the Philippines Catherine McIntosh, Deputy Head of Mission Stacey Kwant, and an analyst from the Ministry of Defense, while others joined the talks virtually.

Philippine delegates included Justice Undersecretaries Raul Vasquez and Dennis Arvin Chan, Presidential Commission on Visiting Forces Undersecretary Antonio Habulan Jr., Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretaries Aileen Mendiola-Rau and Patrick Chuasoto, and Defense Assistant Secretary Erik Lawrence Dy.

“A SOVFA will reinforce the Memorandum of Arrangement between the DND and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) with the MoD of New Zealand concerning Defence Cooperation, which was signed in 2017. It will enable both countries’ armed forces to elevate their cooperative activities and conduct exercises in each other’s territories, deepening overall defense and military cooperation,” the DND said.

“The conclusion of this agreement will be a significant milestone for the overall bilateral relationship between the Philippines and New Zealand, as the two countries will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties in 2026,” it added. Jaspearl Tan/DMS