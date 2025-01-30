PCG sends BRP Teresa Magbanua back to monitor Chinese ships

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has sent BRP Teresa Magbanua, one of its two biggest ships, after a two-week hiatus to replace the smaller BRP Cabra to monitor Chinese vessels near the coast of Zambales, an official said late Tuesday.

In a statement, PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Commodore Jay Tarriela said the 44-meter vessel BRP Cabra arrived at the Subic Port to transfer the remains of a fisherman, which is why it was replaced by the 97-meter BRP Teresa Magbanua.

"The vessel's departure from an area where the Chinese Coast Guard has been illegally present prompted Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan to deploy the PCG's 97-meter vessel, BRP Teresa Magbanua," Tarriela said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“Currently, the BRP Teresa Magbanua is actively challenging Chinese Coast Guard vessels off the coast of Zambales. The Chinese Coast Guard vessel 3304 has been tracked at an average distance of 82-88 nautical miles from the shoreline,” he said.

He added that data from the Dark Vessel Detection showed that three other Chinese Coast Guard vessels in Scarborough Shoal including the ''Monster Ship'' CCG-5901, which was around 99.37 nautical miles from Zambales, CCG-3502 at 131.70 nautical miles, and CCG-3103 at 133.97 nautical miles.

On Monday, the PCG said that CCG-3304 hindered BRP Cabra from recovering the cadaver of a 58-year-old fisherman.

Lamban, a resident of Barangay Calapacuan, Subic had difficulty breathing and vomited blood while fishing, the PCG added.

“To transport the body of the fisherman back to Subic, Zambales, BRP Cabra bravely navigated through the heavy waves to retrieve the deceased using its crane,” Tarriela said.

“It is crucial to note that the CCG vessel CCG-3304, despite being aware of the distress call from the Filipino fishermen, engaged in shadowing that hindered the PCG vessel's efforts to recover the body,” he added. Jaspearl Tan/DMS