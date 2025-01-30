Marcos says gov't to lower PH unemployment rate

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Wednesday that the government is dedicated to reducing the country’s unemployment rate and cited the private sector’s role in generating job opportunities.

“Mas mabigat at mas malakas ang suporta ngayon ng pamahalaan para naman kayo ay mas may kakayanan upang makakuha ng magagandang trabaho,” the President declared during the JobStreet Career Con 2025 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

In his speech, Marcos highlighted the declining unemployment rate of 3.2 percent in November 2024, down from 3.6 percent in the same month the previous year.

He stressed the importance of collaboration with the private sector, acknowledging the contributions of business leaders who have played a key role in organizing successful job fairs, such as Tessie Sy-Coson, the vice chair of SM Investments Corporation, one of the country’s largest publicly traded holding companies.

Marcos invited job seekers and visited employer booths organized by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE). The event featured over 150 employers from various industries, including prominent companies like SM Retail, Nestle, and Metrobank.

Career Con connects job seekers with employers by offering over 5,000 local and international job positions. Attendees benefit from additional services, including resume clinics, career coaching sessions, and access to government agencies such as the Social Security System, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

The initiative demonstrates the administration’s continuous efforts to enhance the labor market and assist Filipinos in obtaining quality employment opportunities. Presidential News Desk