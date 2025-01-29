US Pacific Air Forces chief to visit EDCA sites

The US Pacific Air Force chief is planning to visit Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) sites as he arrived in Manila for a three-day visit on Tuesday.

Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo, Philippine Air Force public affairs chief, said during his visit, Gen. Kevin Schneider, commander of the US Pacific Air Forces (USPACAF) is expected to visit the airbases under EDCA.

"Part of his visit will be a visit to the EDCA sites including (Cesar) Basa (Air Base in Pampanga), (Benito Ebuen Air Base in Mactan) Cebu, (Antonio Bautista Air Base in Puerto Princesa City,) Palawan and Lumbia (Air Base Station in Cagayan de Oro)," she said.

These airbases are among the first five sites under EDCA including the Fort Ramon Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija.

Aside from the five existing EDCA locations, four more sites were located at Naval Base Camilo Osias in Santa Ana, Cagayan; Camp Melchor Dela Cruz in Gamu, Isabela; Balabac Island in Palawan; and Lal-lo Airport in Cagayan.

Schneider's visit to the Philippines came after US President Donald Trump ordered the suspension of America's foreign assistance for most countries worldwide.

Schneider was welcomed by Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in a courtesy visit at the military headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo on Tuesday.

Col. Xerxes Trinidad, AFP public affairs chief, said during the meeting, the two officials "highlighted the strong and enduring partnership between the two nations, with both leaders expressing appreciation for their ongoing collaboration."

"They also discussed the possibility of joint training exercises, particularly in light of the upcoming Balikatan, where the AFP plans to incorporate multi-domain training initiatives," he said.

"The call underscored the AFP’s commitment to expanding cooperation with international allies to strengthen shared interests and foster peace and stability across the region," he added. Robina Asido/DMS