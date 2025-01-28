Logo

Two killed in clashes between military, Dawlah Islamiya

2025/1/28

ZAMBOANGA CITY ? A soldier and an alleged member of the Dawlah islamiya were killed while two others wounded in series of clashes in Lanao del Sur, the military said Monday.

The 1st Infantry Division said four clashes lasting 15 to 20 minutes each took place during offensives launched against the Dawlah Islamiya-Maute Group from January 24 to 26 in Barangay Kalanganan, Piagapo.

The slain and wounded soldiers were not identified by the military .

“These engagements (clashes) disrupt the activities of DI-MG forcs under alias Usman,” the 1st Infantry Division said in a statement.

The troops recovered an M-16 rifle, an M-14 rifle, rifle grenades, an improvised explosive device circuit indicator, assorted magazines and ammunition left by their foes. DMS

