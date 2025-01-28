Police general implicated in P6.7b shabu seized in Manila left country: PNP

One of the police generals who were ordered arrested over alleged irregularities in seizing 990 kilos of shabu worth P6.7 billion in Tondo in 2022 has left the country, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported Monday.

Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo, the concurrent PNP spokesperson and Central Luzon police director, said the officer whom she did not identify left the country on Jan. 8 before the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 44 issued warrants of arrest.

“I am not privy where he left but I was advised he left the country Jan. 8, Fajardo said.

The two generals who were implicated in the case are retired Lt. Gen. Benjamin Santos and former PNP Drug Enforcement Group director Brig. Gen. Narciso Domingo.

Santos was among 30 police officers whom the court ordered arrested for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, particularly delay and bungling in prosecution of drug cases. The court set bail at P200,000 for each respondents.

Fajardo said 20 of the 29 active, retired and resigned police officers are in custody while nine remain at large. DMS