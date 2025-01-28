Logo

Wife of Chinese national allegedly involved in espionage denies husband being a spy

2025/1/28 英字

The Filipino wife of a Chinese national, who was arrested for allegedly conducting espionage activities targeting military infrastructure in the country, denied on Monday that her husband was a spy.

"There's only one thing I can say, (he) is not a spy. He has been living here in the Philippines for a long time. He has lived here for more than 10 years. We have an eight-year-old child," said Noemi Deng, wife of Deng Yungquian, at a forum.

"I hope my husband can achieve justice, because his child is already looking for him," she added.

Noemi said her husband was an employee of a Chinese self-driving automotive company, which is why he had equipment for measuring the area of roads.

Deng and two reported Filipino cohorts were arrested last January 17 and he was presented by authorities on January 20. Jaspearl Tan/DMS

