No need for teen pregnancy prevention law: health secretary

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said he does not see the need for a teenage pregnancy prevention law to be passed.

In a radio interview Sunday, Herbosa said he believes that the existing Responsible Parenthood and Reproductive Health Act of 2012 is adequate.

"We have the Reproductive Health (RH) Law in place. We don't need to pass a new law," said Herbosa.

"I believe all we need to do is properly implement provisions of the RH law," he added.

Herbosa said the RH law also provides for programs similar to the proposed Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) Program.

"It is indeed important that all are educated on the problem of unplanned pregnancies," said Herbosa.

"As a doctor, I believe not everything needs to be made into a law. What is important is people are informed where to seek professional help and get the proper advise," said Herbosa.

He said the health department is looking at opening more Adolescent Clinics to help teens in handling unplanned pregnancies.

Herbosa said the DOH Wellness Clinics in SM malls will also be open to provide free consultation to teenagers.

His statement came as several senators withdrew their support on the Senate Bill 1979 or the proposed Prevention of Adolescent Pregnancy Act.

Some groups raised concerns over its provisions such as removing parental consent from the Comprehensive Sexuality Education , and allowing adolescents “easy” access to health facilities, goods, and services. DMS