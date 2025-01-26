31 hurt due to 5.8 quake in Southern Leyte: NDRRMC

Thirty one people were injured following the 5.8 earthquake that hit the province in Southern Leyte last Thursday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction said.

The NDRRMC did not provide further details about the injured victims but it noted that a total of 348 houses were also damaged because of the quake.

Of which, 348 were partially damaged while 49 other infrastructures were affected.

The epicenter of the tremor that was tectonic in origin was recorded at 6km Southeast of San Francisco in Southern Leyte at 7:39 am.

Intensity VI was felt in San Francisco, Southern Leyte while Intensity V was reported over Anahawan, Hinunangan, Hinundayan, Libagon, Liloan, Limasawa, Padre Burgos, Pintuyan, San Juan, and San Ricardo in the same province and Ubay in Bohol;.

Intensity IV was also recorded in areas of President Carlos P. Garcia in Bohol; Abuyog, Bato, City of Baybay, Hilongos, Hindang, Inopacan, and Matalom in Leyte; Bontoc, City of Maasin, Macrohon, Malitbog, Saint Bernard, Silago, Sogod, and Tomas Oppus in Southern Leyte; Basilisa, Cagdianao, Dinagat, Libjo, Loreto, San Jose, and Tubajon in Dinagat Island; and Mainit in Surigao del Norte.

The city of Cebu; Balangiga, and Lawaan in Eastern Samar; Alangalang, Albuera, Barugo, Burauen, Capoocan, Carigara, Dagami, Dulag, Jaro, Javier, Julita, Kananga, La Paz, Macarthur, Mahaplag, Mayorga, Merida, Palo, Pastrana, San Miguel, Santa Fe, Tabontabon, Tanauan, Tolosa, and Tunga in Leyte; Ormoc City; Tacloban; Basey, Pinabacdao, Santa Rita, Talalora, and Villareal, SAMAR; City of Surigao in Surigao del Norte are under Intensity III.

Intensity II in areas of Tubigon in Bohol; Catmon, Danao City, City of Naga, and City of Talisay in Cebu; Lapu-Lapu City; Mandaue City; Balangkayan, City of Borongan, General Macarthur, Guiuan, Hernani, Llorente, Maydolong, Mercedes, Salcedo, San Julian, and Sulat in Eastern Samar; Babatngon, Calubian, Isabel, Leyte, Matag-Ob, Palompon, San Isidro, Tabango, and Villaba in Leyte; Calbiga, City of Catbalogan, Hinabangan, Jiabong, Marabut, Motiong, Paranas, San Jorge, and Tarangnan in Samar; city of Cagayan de Oro; Malimono, Placer, San Benito, and Tagana-An in Surigao del Norte and Intensity I over Argao, Borbon, City of Carcar, Carmen, Compostela, Consolacion, Dalaguete, Liloan, Minglanilla, San Francisco, and Sogod in Cebu; Burgos, Dapa, Del Carmen, Pilar, San Isidro, and Sison in Surigao del Norte. Robina Asido/DMS