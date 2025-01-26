Suspects who robbed Japanese arrested

The robbery suspects who recently victimized Japanese nationals in Manila were arrested after another robbery incident this week.

The suspects who were identified by the police authorities as James Carl De Asis, 23, who is a member of Sputnik Gang and John Israel Teodoro, 24, a member of Commando Gang were arrested Along Vasquez St., Brgy 697, Zone 76, Ermita, Manila on Wednesday.

De Asis and Teodoro were identified by the police as the same suspect who robbed a Japanese student in front of NABI KTV Bar along MH Del Pilar in Barangay 699, Malate, Manila last January 18, 2025.

The suspects were arrested during the follow-up operations conducted by the police after a victim identified as Francislyn Dela Pena, 48, sought police assistance

During the arrest the police recovered one DAMCOR cal.38 revolver firearm with two ammunition; one CZ83 cal.380 pistol and one magazine loaded with three ammunition; one black Honda PCX motorcycle with plate number 498UJX and two Helmets, assorted garments and shoes.

Based on initial investigation, Dela Pena was walking along the street "when suspects suddenly appeared on board one PCX (Honda) color black, and with a gun pointed, forcibly took one Realme 10 Pro 5G worth Php16,000.00 in the possession and control of the victim."

"After consummating their nefarious act, they immediately sped off towards P. Burgos St., Ermita Manila," the police said.

Manila Police Station 5 Commander Lt. Col Nelson Cortez also confirmed the involvement of the suspects in other robberies in Metro Manila.

"There are a lot of holdapping incidents that have happened in Metro Manila where they were involved," he said in a television interview.

The suspects are expected to face charges for violation of gun ban under the omnibus election code, robbery and comprehensive law on firearms and ammunition. Robina Asido/DMS