China reiterates Philippines must pull out missile system

China reiterated its call to the Philippines to pull out the United States Mid-Range Capability (MRC) or Typhon missile system after a news report said the country transferred these from Laoag City to an undisclosed location.

"We once again call on the Philippines to heed the call from regional countries and their peoples, correct the wrongdoing as soon as possible, quickly pull out the Typhon missile system as publicly pledged, and stop going further down the wrong path," China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Thursday.

"China has made clear its opposition more than once. Let me stress again that by bringing this strategic offensive weapon into this part of the world, the Philippines is essentially creating tensions and antagonism in the region and inciting geopolitical confrontation and an arms race," she added.

Mao said the Philippines made "a highly dangerous move and an extremely irresponsible choice for its own people, the people of the other Southeast Asian countries, and regional security."

Reuters quoted a senior Philippine government source in its story on Thursday.

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla did not comment, but said "the presence of the Mid-Range Capability (MRC) system in the country is in line with our longstanding defense relationship with the United States".

She explained that "the primary objective of this deployment is to strengthen Philippine military readiness, improve our familiarization and interoperability with advanced weapon systems, and support regional security."

"Both the US and Philippine governments coordinate closely on all aspects of the MRC deployment, including its positioning. These arrangements reflect shared operational considerations and mutual consultations between our two nations," she said.

"On the duration of the deployment and other related matters, these decisions are made in close coordination with our allies and partners to align with both operational and security requirements," Padilla added.

Despite the repeated call of China for the pull out the MRC, it can be recalled that AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. has previously expressed his desire for the MRC to stay in the country "forever".

"If I were given the choice I would like to have the Typhon here in the Philippines forever, because we need it for our defense," Brawner said in an interview with reporters at the Asian Defense and Security Exhibition in Pasay City on Sept. 2024.

"We are building our defenses, so whether it is Typhon, whether it is Brahmos, whether it is the other missile system that we need for our defense we will do it," he added. Robina Asido/DMS