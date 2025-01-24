China says Philippines should stop ''shadow-cjasing'' in arrest of reported spy

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning hopes that the Philippines will stop "shadow-chasing" and "peddling the so-called “Chinese spy" following the arrest of its citizen in Makati City last week.

"We hope the Philippines will stick to the facts, stop shadow-chasing, stop peddling the so-called “Chinese spy,” and earnestly protect the lawful rights and interests of Chinese nationals in the Philippines," Mao said.

Philippine authorities arrested a Chinese national and two Filipinos for allegedly conducting espionage activities targeting critical military infrastructure in the country.

However, Mao reminded citizens overseas to abide by the local laws and regulations of other countries.

"The Chinese government, as always, asks Chinese nationals overseas to abide by local laws and regulations," he said.

In a statement, Foreign Affairs spokesperson Teresita Daza said the Department of Foreign Affairs "notes the ongoing investigation being conducted on the alleged espionage operations" in the country.

"In accordance with its mandate to help protect national security, the Department takes any indication of espionage operations by foreign nationals seriously, and stands ready to support the Department of Justice, the National Bureau of Investigation, the Armed Forces of the Philippines and other relevant government agencies as they undertake their respective mandates in accordance with the law," she said. Robina Asido/DMS