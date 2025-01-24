Logo

Houthi rebels release crew of Nippon Yusen-operated ship

2025/1/24 英字

JERUSALEM--Yemen's pro-Iran Houthi militants have released the crew of the Galaxy Leader car carrier operated by Nippon Yusen KK, which was seized in the Red Sea in November 2023, Houthi media reports said Wednesday.

The crew was freed following the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip between Israeli and Palestinian militant group Hamas, which came into effect Sunday, according to the reports.

The Houthis had captured the ship's 25 crew members from various countries, which included Ukraine and the Philippines but not Japan.

In Manila, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. thanked Haitham bin Tarik, Sultan of Oman, and his government for their successful mediation, which led in the eventual release, and safe passage of the Filipino seafarers through Oman.

Marcos also commended the Philippine government agencies and private entities “who worked tirelessly with foreign governments and entities for more than 429 days in making this momentous development possible.”

''Our Filipino seafarers are now in the care of our Philippine Embassy in Muscat, Oman and will be reunited with their loved ones in the Philippines very soon,” he added.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the Filipino seafarers ''are, of course, in good spirits.''

News reports said the seamen are expected to arrive Thursday night.

The Houthis began attacking Israel in October 2023 in a show of solidarity with Hamas. Repeated raids in the Red Sea disrupted international maritime transport, forcing commercial ships to change their routes. JIJI Press/DMS

