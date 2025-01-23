Logo

Chinese most employed foreigners in PH: DOLE

2025/1/23 英字

Chinese nationals were the most employed foreign workers in the Philippines since 2022, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said.

In 2022, there were 20,385 alien employment permits issued to Chinese; 25,720 in 2023; and 27,413 in 2024.

Vietnamese were the second highest number of foreigners with 14,849 in 2022; 19,287 in 2023; and 9,444 in 2024.

There is no rank available for Japanese, where 3,053 were given permits in 2024. DOLE figures say this is higher than 2,871 in 2023 and 3,409 in 2022.

Overall, DOLE has issued 62,349 permits in 2022; 69,912 in 2023; and 60,312 in 2024. DMS

