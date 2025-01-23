Bill seeking to impose death on gov’t officials convicted by Sandiganbayan filed in House

A bill seeking to impose the death penalty through firing squad on government officials who have been convicted by the Sandiganbayan of graft and corruption, malversation of public funds, and plunder was filed in the House of Representatives.

The Death Penalty for Corruption Act or House Bill (HB) 1211 aims to “impose the harshest penalties to deter and eradicate graft, corruption, malversation of public funds, and plunder committed by public officials.”

Under the bill, convicted officials will be sentenced to death through firing squad procedures and guidelines to be established by the Supreme Court, to ensure compliance with constitutional and legal standards.

The bill covers public officials, whether elected or appointed, including officials in the executive, legislative, and judicial branches.

It also includes officials in constitutional commissions, government-owned and controlled corporations, as well as those in the Armed Forces in the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The bill also provides that no official shall be executed unless the conviction has been affirmed by the Supreme Court, has undergone the mandatory automatic review process as required by the Constitution and other applicable laws, and has used all legal options in the country; including appeals and motions for consideration.

The Philippines scrapped the death penalty in 2006. Jaspearl Tan/DMS