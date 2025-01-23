PNP identifies three active, five potential private armed groups, orders these dismantled in March

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has identified three active and five potential private armed groups ahead of the May midterm elections, with PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil calling on commanders in these areas to dismantle them in March.

In a press briefing, PNP spokesperson and Central Luzon Regional Director Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo sai three active private armed groups were in Central Luzon, Central Visayas, and the Zamboanga Peninsula while potential ones were in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, and Eastern Visayas.

She said Marbil pointed that if commanders in those areas cannot do so by March, they would be relieved.

“Our fear is that if we allow these PAGs (private armed groups) to remain intact, there is a big possibility that they could be used for harassment and intimidation, not only against their rival candidates but also against voters,” Fajardo said.

“The PNP doesn’t want that to happen, which is why he has issued an ultimatum to the concerned provincial offices where these PAGs have been identified,” she added.

Fajardo said they have not monitored any activities regarding the hiring of private armed groups but they are not ruling out the possibility that they can be used as the campaign season starts in February. Jaspearl Tan/DMS