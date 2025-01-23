Logo

''Important'' for Marcos to meet Trump soon: envoy

2025/1/23 英字

Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez on Wednesday said it is "important" for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and US President Donald Trump to meet soon.

In an interview with ANC Headstart, Romualdez said that in the call between the two presidents last November that US President Donald Trump said that he will meet with Marcos "as soon as he's at the White House".

Romualdez said that the meeting "doesn't need to be a state visit".

"But definitely President Marcos and President Trump must get together. It is important for them to have a face to face meeting", Romualdez said.

Romualdez said he has a meeting on Thursday at the White House.

"We'll discuss many things and one of them is precisely to see if there will be an opportunity for President Marcos to come to the United States or there is a plan for Trump to go to China. I think he's indicating he wants to go to China soon so he may want to drop by the Philippines on the way back to United States", he added. Marie Manalili/DMS

