Philippines will feature tech driven ''engagements'' using AI in Osaka Expo

Aside from local products, the Philippines will feature "technology driven engagements" using artificial intelligence in this year's Osaka Expo, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said Wednesday.

"We will have technology driven engagements inside (the pavilion) with the use of AI and this we find to be a very attractive opportunity for the Japanese market," Frasco told reporters in a press conference in Manila on Wednesday.

"Of course our products are also very attractive to the Japanese market, especially our dried mangoes and several others," she said.

Frasco said the DOT will work with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to increase Japanese arrivals in the country through this year's World Expo.

"We're also looking at the Osaka World Expo 2025 opening in April as a wonderful opportunity for the Philippines to further bring in Japanese tourists," she said.

"We have a forthcoming convergence with the Department of Trade and Industry in terms of mounting a trade and tourism mission to Japan in conjunction with the World expo so that trade and tourism can work together in terms of bringing in more Japanese tourists to the country," she added.

Frasco noted that the Philippine pavilion at the Osaka Expo will feature all the regions in the country.

"This will present to the world as well as to Japan the weaving concept that supports many indigenous communities in the country as well as provide opportunities to get to know all the regions of the country," she said. Robina Asido/DMS