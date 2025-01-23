DOT concerned with robberies on Japanese in Metro Manila

By Robina Asido

The Department of Tourism (DOT) considered the series of robberies on Japanese nationals in Metro Manila "a growing concern".

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said that the DOT has ''mounted a convergence with both the Department of National Defense (DND) and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to prioritize the overall safety of tourists in the country.''

"We consider it a growing concern and we trust that both the DILG and Philippine National Police (PNP) will ensure a robust collaboration with the Local Government Units to make sure that our tourists while they are here continue to be safe," she said.

There are at least 11 robbery incidents involving Japanese nationals, with the latest on Jan. 18 in Manila.

The Japanese student lost more than P3,650 and 2,000 yen (P750) to two suspects who fled on a motorcycle.

The robberies victimizing Japanese nationals were recorded in three cities of Metro Manila since October last year.

Most of the incidents happened in the city of Makati while others were also recorded in Paranaque and Manila.

It can be noted that the suspects were using short firearms to rob Japanese. The robbers used motorcycles as getaway vehicles.

Frasco also thanked the government of Japan for lowering its travel warning to certain areas in Mindanao last month noting its importance in promoting tourism in the Southern Philippines.

"As far as the Department of Tourism is concerned we are grateful to the government of Japan for having lowered its travel advisory to specific areas in Mindanao as this will generate more tourism arrivals for that region," she said. Robina Asido/DMS