LTFRB reviewing hiking jeep fares to P15

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said Tuesday it is reviewing a petition to increase minimum jeepney fares to P15.

The current minimum fare is P13.

In a statement, LTFRB chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III said they are considering the challenges of drivers and the welfare of commuters in reviewing the petition.

“We understand the challenges faced by our drivers and operators due to rising fuel prices and the increasing cost of living,” Guadiz said.

“While we remain committed to ensuring that their livelihood is sustainable, we must also carefully balance this with the welfare of commuters who are equally affected by the current economic conditions,” he added.

Guadiz said they will “consider all relevant factors, including fuel price trends, inflation rates, and the overall economic impact on the riding public.”

“We assure all stakeholders that the board will conduct public hearings and consultations to ensure transparency and inclusivity in the decision-making process,” he said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS