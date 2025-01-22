Japanese student robbed in Manila

A Japanese student was robbed of over P3,650 and 2,000 yen (P753.33) at a church in Manila last Saturday, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) reported.

According to the NCRPO, the 19-year-old Japanese male student was walking with his friends along a dark alley in MH Del Pilar Street corner Sinagoga, Barangay 699 in Malate at 8:45 pm on January 18.

Two suspects riding a motorcycle approached the victim. One of them grabbed the student’s shoulder bag while the other allegedly pointed a gun at him.

One of the suspects was wearing a long-sleeved Move It uniform while the other was wearing white long sleeves.

The student surrendered his belongings out of fear, the police said.

Other items that were stolen from the victim included a debit card, a Japanese passport, a power bank, and a SIM card.

The suspects boarding the motorcycle fled towards Roxas Boulevard.

Authorities are still backtracking the close-circuit television (CCTV) footage and continuing their investigation. Jaspearl Tan