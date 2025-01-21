Logo

Magnitude 5.5 quake reported in Occidental Mindoro, felt in some Metro Manila cities

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake jolted Occidental Mindoro at 6:42 pm and its impact was felt in areas in Metro Manila, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Monday.

Phivolcs said it is expecting aftershocks but no damage from the tremor, which was initially reported at magnitude 5.1.

The epicenter of the quake was located 23 kilometers northeast of Lubang, Occidental Mindoro. It had a depth of 116 kilometers and had a tectonic origin.

Intensity IV was felt in Lubang, Occidental Mindoro. Makati, Quezon City, Taguig City, Cainta and Rizal, along with other areas, experienced Intensity III

In instrumental intensities, Intensity III was monitored in Tagaytay City, Cavite; Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro; and Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro; Intensity II in Navotas City; Pandi and San Rafael, Bulacan; Bauan, Talisay and Tanauan City, Batangas; Naic, Ternate, and Trece Martires, Cavite; Calamba City, Laguna; Abra De Ilog, Magsaysay, and Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro; and Intensity I in Malabon City; Bulacan, Bustos, Paombang, Bulacan; Rosario, Batangas; San Pablo City, Laguna; Dolores, Gumaca, and Mauban, Quezon; and Tanay, Rizal.

