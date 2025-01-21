Chinese ''Monster'' ship replaced by smaller vessel off Zambales

China’s “Monster” ship, which has a length of 165 meters, has moved away from Zambales but was replaced by a smaller vessel, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Monday.

In an interview with Teleradyo Serbisyo, PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Commodore Jay Tarriela said the ''Monster'' ship China Coast Guard (CCG) 5901 was replaced by CCG 3304 at 3 pm on Sunday.

Tarriela said BRP Gabriela Silang witnessed the exchange of the two Chinese ships ''around three in the afternoon.''

Since the ''Monster'' ship was sighted around 60 nautical miles off Zambales on January 4, Chinese Coast Guard vessels have maintained their presence in the area.

“ So, meaning to say, China Coast Guard 5901 departed but at the same time, another ship replaced it, and it is the China Coast Guard 3304,” Tarriela said.

Tarriela said Sunday night that the ''Monster'' ship was monitored about 95 nautical miles from the coast of Zambales, with CCG-3304 at 65 nautical miles.

The Philippines asked China to withdraw the ships but Chinese authorities said the area lies within their ten-dash line.

Tarriela said the CCG 3304 has an overall length of 111 meters, bigger than BRP Gabriela Silang's 83 meters.

Tarriela said the PCG will continue to issue radio challenges to the China Coast Guard ship.

''It’s important for us to challenge it so China cannot later claim, after a few weeks, months, or years, that they have been doing this all along. So every day, we are bringing this to the public. We are allowing the international community to be aware of what’s happening, to keep them abreast and updated that the Philippines continues to oppose the presence of China Coast Guard vessels within our exclusive economic zone,” he said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS