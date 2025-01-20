Two ash emissions, 12 quakes recorded at Kanlaon Volcano: Phivolcs

Two ash emissions and 12 volcanic earthquakes, including one tremor, were observed at the Kanlaon Volcano in Negros Island in the past 24 hours, the Philippine Institute on Volcanology (Phivolcs) said Sunday.

In a bulletin, the Phivolcs said the ash emissions lasted 12 to 13 minutes and the volcanic earthquakes lasted five minutes long. Kanlaon has been Alert Level 3 since early December.

Kanlaon Volcano also emitted 2302 tonnes of sulfur dioxide per day.

It produced a 150-meter-tall plume which drifted southwest

Phivolcs advised the evacuation of residents from the six-kilometer radius of the volcano’s summit and prohibited the flying of any aircraft close to the volcano. Jaspearl Tan/DMS