PCG continues to monitor, challenge “Monster” ship near Zambales coast

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) continues to monitor and challenge the China’s Coast Guard ship, also known as “The Monster” as it is said to be the largest in the world near the coast of Zambales

In a statement released late Saturday, the PCG said it deployed BRP Gabriela Silang, an 83-meter French-built vessel, to challenge the ''Monster'', which measures 165 meters in length, as it lies 60 to 70 nautical miles away from Zambales.

“During the entire maritime patrol today, the PCG crew conducted a radio challenge to firmly remind the Chinese Coast Guard vessels of their unlawful actions, particularly regarding their claims of conducting maritime patrols,” it added.

The big Chinese vessel, along with other ships, has so far entered and re-entered the Philippines' exclusive economic zone for almost two weeks

The Philippine government earlier called for China to withdraw its “Monster” ship even as the

Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) filed a diplomatic protest to China recently. Jaspearl Tan/DMS