DMW studying suspending deployment of domestic helpers to Kuwait

The Department of Migrant Workers is studying the possible suspension of deployment of domestic helpers to Kuwait as the government conducts an investigation on the death of a Filipina who allegedly died due suffocation from burning coal in the previous year.

"Now we are studying the matter. One of the things we're looking at is the effectiveness, efficacy of the four restrictions", said Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, referring to limitations that include whitelisting of agencies, not allowing the deployment of first timers, the conduct of pre-departure briefings and the monitoring of OFWs condition on-site.

"We are closely looking into those and whether or not it's sufficient or there is a need to add or further tighten the restriction so we are just giving ourselves time to study all this, and of course, we're willing to work closely with the Senate and the House on this matter," he added.

The Philippines deferred deployment of skilled and domestic workers to Kuwait in 2023 after the death of a female OFW. It was resumed on June 26, 2024.

Cacdac also noted the significant reduction of the OFW deployment to Kuwait due to the ongoing restrictions.

"Over the last year, they're around 6000 newly hired workers. It's lower than the usual levels of around 15 to 20,000 in a year. So in that sense, the deployment was already limited because of the restrictions. However, 6,000 is still a number to reckon with in terms of monitoring," he said.

As Cacdac confirmed the arrival of the remains of Jenny Alvarado in the country on Thursday night, the DMW chief also apologized for the incident last Friday where the body of a Nepalese was mistakenly sent to the Philippines.

"Last Sunday I visited the family because the first repatriation happened on Friday night last week... I personally conveyed my apologies to the family," he said.

Cacdac said the National Bureau of Investigation is set to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of her death.

"The remains of Jenny Alvarado arrived last night. I was there at the airport cargo hold facility up to her transportation to the funeral home and this morning at 11 the NBI autopsy will be conducted to ensure the explanation of the Kuwaiti side about her death," he said.

Cacdac said aside from the autopsy result the DMW is also waiting for the police report from the Kuwaiti government to determine the circumstances of Alvarado's death. Robina Asido/DMS