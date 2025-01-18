Navy flexes muscles amid continued presence of ''Monster'' ship near Zambales coast

The Philippine Navy's capital ships kicked off its three-day unilateral maritime patrol exercise in the vicinity of Bajo de Masinloc Friday amid the continued presence of China's world largest coast guard ship near the coastline of Zambales.

In an interview with the Daily Manila Shimbun, Lt. Commander Randy Garbo, Philippine Fleet public information officer said that the multi-mission capable frigate BRP Antonio Luna under the Northern Luzon Command and Del Pilar-class patrol vessels BRP Ramon Alcaraz and BRP Andres Bonifacio from Western Command kicked off the three days drill on Friday.

Garbo said offshore combat ships of the Philippine Navy were conducting sovereignty patrol in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) when they participated in the drill which included maneuver, communication and photo exercises.

He noted that the exercise "aimed at sustaining and improving the operational proficiency of both assets and personnel particularly in the vicinity of Bajo de Masinloc."

"Officers and crew of the three vessels trained on routine surface operations fostering their expertise and mastery in handling and manning the modern systems toward the efficient utilization of these combat ships in support of the Navy’s overall mission," he said.

"The conduct of this routine unilateral exercise demonstrates the importance of training as an effective tool to achieve and maintain the level of readiness and interoperability that is crucial in the fulfillment of the Navy’s mandate of securing the seas and upholding the nation’s territorial integrity," he added.

As of Thursday night, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said that China's ''Monster'' ship has maintained a distance of at least 70 nautical miles from the coast of Zambales Province. The 165-meter ship entered Philippine waters on January 4, then left and replaced another Chinese ship on January 11,

The ''Monster'' ship continued its patrol within the Philippine exclusive economic zone despite Philippine government officials calling for its withdrawal. Robina Asido/DMS