Security guard who kicked girl in front of a mall may lose license

A security guard was caught in a viral video mistreating a girl clad in a school uniform who was selling sampaguita in front of a mall.

The Civil Security Group (CSG) of the Philippine National Police (PNP) started its probe of the incident.

Lt. Col. Eudisan Gultiano, spokesperson for the CSG, said as part of their motu propio investigation, they will summon the guard and the security agency where he is employed to explain their side.

Gultiano said investigators of the Supervisory Office for Security and Investigation Agencies (SOSIA) have coordinated with the mall’s management and with the Mandaluyong police to determine if a criminal complaint was filed against the security guard.

Based on the video, Gultiano said the security guard violated ethical standards and professional security creed.

In the video , the security guard was seen telling the girl to leave the premises of the mall. When she refused, he grabbed the girl’s flowers.

She retaliated by hitting the security personnel who responded with a short kick to her thigh.

The girl retaliated by hitting the security guard several times.

The mall’s management sacked the security guard. DMS