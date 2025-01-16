Philippine Navy rescues 121 people aboard vessel in Tawi-tawi

ZAMBOANGA CITY ? A Philippine Navy ship rescued 121 people aboard a wooden-hulled vessel in distress for nearly six days in the province of Tawi-tawi, the Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NFWM) said Wednesday.

Rear Admiral Francisco Tagamolila Jr., NFWM commander, said the wooden-hulled vessel, M/L J Sayang 1, was rescued Tuesday 3 pm approximately 5.4 nautical miles west of Siklangkalong Island, Panglima Sugala, Tawi-Tawi.

“The vessel, carrying 106 passengers and 15 crew members, had been stranded for nearly six days due to engine failure and adverse weather conditions,” Tagamolila said in a statement.

Tagamolia said the M/L J Sayang 1 was reported missing on January 8 while sailing from Zamboanga City to the municipality of Turtle Islands, Tawi-tawi.

“Though initially repaired, the vessel suffered further mechanical issues, leaving it adrift without fuel or communication capabilities,” Tagamolila said.

He said local fishermen later spotted the vessel near Pearl Bank, Languyan, Tawi-Tawi, leading to a coordinated response with the Philippine Navy and other maritime agencies. DMS