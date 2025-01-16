May elections to push through despite suspension of ballot printing, says Comelec

Following a suspension of the printing of official ballots, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said the public that the May national, local, and Bangsamoro parliamentary polls will be push through.

In a press conference, Comelec chairman George Garcia said the May 12 elections will be held on schedule and automated.

"The elections is on May 12 this year. It will not be reset because it is provided for by the Constitution. And we are not thinking of any postponement," said Garcia.

''We are in control of the situation. We have contingency mechanisms for cases such as this," said Garcia.

He said they are looking at the possible start of the reprinting of ballots on Monday. This is the first time Comelec will reprint ballots.

The Comelec ordered ballot printing suspended starting Tuesday after the Supreme Court (SC) issued five temporary restraining orders (TROs) against the Comelec which disqualified candidates. DMS