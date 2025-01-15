Quimbo named acting House appropriations committee chairman

Marikina Rep. Stella Quimbo was designated as the acting chairperson of the House Committee on Appropriations, House Secretary General Reginald Velasco said Tuesday.

In a statement, Velasco said that Quimbo was named as she is the highest-ranking member.

“Therefore, the designation of Rep. Stella Quimbo as the acting leader of the House Committee on Appropriations is in compliance with the rules. She is serving as the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the committee and will perform the functions of the chairperson in an acting capacity until the House designates a permanent chairperson in accordance with the applicable rules,” Velasco said.

“This designation ensures the uninterrupted operations of the committee in fulfilling its crucial legislative duties, especially during this period of transition,” he added.

The House declared the position of House appropriations committee chairman vacant on Monday following a motion by Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos.

Ako Bicol Partylist Rep. Elizaldy Co stepped down as chairman. Jaspearl Tan/DMS