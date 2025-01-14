Philippines files diplomatic protest vs China on presence of ''Monster'' ship in WPS

The National Maritime Council (NMC) announced that the Philippines filed a diplomatic protest against China for deploying Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) ships, including their huge vessel tagged as '' The Monster'' and a People's Liberation Army navy helicopter within the West Philippine Sea (WPS) last week.

"In view of the situation, the Philippines has filed the appropriate diplomatic protest to counter China’s recent illegal actions in the WPS," the NMC said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the country has filed 193 diplomatic protests against China under the Marcos administration.

The ''Monster Ship'' entered Philippine waters in January 10 and then left to be replaced by China Coast Guard vessels 3304. Last week, the ''Monster Ship'' was deployed to Zambales.

It was being monitored and issued radio challenges by BRP Teresa Magbanua, one of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) biggest ships at 97 meters. But on Monday, the PCG reported that the BRP Teresa Magbanua's engine overheated and it sent the smaller BRP Gabriela Silang to the area.

The Council stressed that Philippines has sovereign rights and jurisdiction beyond Bajo de Masinloc’s territorial sea, over waters within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone measured from its lawful archipelagic baselines.

"China does not have any basis to conduct law enforcement activities or maritime patrols over these waters," NMC said.

It also pointed out China's deployment earlier this month of one its navy helicopter to harass a PCG vessel a provocative act.

"The escalatory actions of these Chinese vessels and aircraft clearly disregard Philippine and international laws, as their actions are inconsistent with the exercise of freedom of navigation and innocent passage as well as the exercise of rights and observance of duties by other States in the Philippines’ EEZ under the Philippine Maritime Zones Act, 1982 UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea) and the 2016 Arbitral Ruling," NMC said. DMS