INC holds peace rally in 13 venues Monday

Members of the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC), a politically influential religious group, are set to assemble Monday in 13 venues across the country for a "National Rally for Peace".

The rallies are in support of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr call for the House of Representatives not to pursue impeachment hearings against Vice President Sara Duterte because it will distract the country from other important activities.

Malacanang Palace has declared suspension of work in government offices and schools in Manila and Pasay on Monday.

In its Facebook posts, the INC identified 13 venues for the simultaneous activity, including one at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila.

Other sites for the peace rallies are Ilagan Sports Complex in Isabela; Sawangan Park in Albay; Plaza Divisoria in Cagayan de Oro City; Quirino Stadium in Ilocos Sur; Rizal Park in Davao City; and Cebu South Road Properties in Cebu City

Don Pedro Vicente Park in Puerto Princesa City; Capitol Park and Lagoon in Bacolod City; Pagadian City Proper in Zamboanga del Sur; Iloilo New Freedom Grandstand in Iloilo City; Butuan City Sports Complex in Butuan City; and Ormoc City Stage in Ormoc City are other venues for the peace rally.

The program will formally begin at 4 pm and is estimated to end at 6 pm. DMS