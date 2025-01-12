Declaration of food security emergency not within govt's agenda: DA

The possible declaration of food security emergency is no longer part of the government's agenda, the Department of Agriculture said Saturday.

"There will be a consultation and possibly we are no longer looking into declaring a food security emergency. As of now it's off (the discussion), it is not part of the possible discussions during our consultations, So it is no longer included in the agenda," DA spokesman Asec. Arnel De Mesa said in a radio interview.

Despite the implementation of maximum suggested retail price (SRP) on imported rice starting January 20, De Mesa emphasized the significant reduction on the price of rice in the country.

"One of the good things that we see is the huge reduction in the price of rice across the different types. Even the price of premium, special and well milled rice has started to go down," he said.

"Until we reach the next harvest (season). We do not have a supply shortage in terms of rice. So the two possible scenarios may not be present for the declaration of a Food Security Emergency." he added. Robina Asido/DMS