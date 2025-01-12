PCG sustains vigilance against illegal presence of China Coast Guard

One of the largest and most advanced vessels of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) continues to challenge the presence of Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) vessel 3304 off the coast of Zambales.

National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) spokesman Commodore Jay Tarriela said BRP Teresa Magbanua (MRRV-9701), remain deployed in the vicinity of around 70-80 nautical miles off the coast of Zambales where the CCG 3304 is illegally sailing.

"In a demonstration of their commitment to protecting the country's maritime sovereignty, the crew of the BRP Teresa Magbanua persistently radio challenged the Chinese vessels, informing them that they are operating within the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)," he said.

"The crew made it clear that the Chinese vessels do not possess any legal authority to patrol within the Philippines' EEZ and directed them to depart immediately," he added.

Tarriela said the PCG is steadfast in its mission to counteract China's efforts and prevent any normalization of illegal deployment of CCG vessels in the area. It can be noted that CCG 3304 is the replacement of CCG 3103 which also replaces China's Monster ship CCG 5901 which was earlier deployed in the area.

"This unwavering presence is in compliance with the standing policy direction of His Excellency President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. aimed at thwarting the normalization and legitimization of the Chinese Coast Guard’s illegal actions, which may lead to assertions of control over these waters," said Tarriela.

"Moreover, the continued vigilance of BRP Teresa Magbanua serves as a proactive measure to ensure that Filipino fishermen can carry out their activities without the threat of harassment or intimidation," he added.

Tarriela said the "deployment of the PCG’s white ship underscores a commitment to monitoring and maintaining a visible presence to deter illegal activities by the Chinese Coast Guard while adhering to principles of restraint and non-provocation." Robina Asido/DMS