Palace suspends work in gov't offices, schools in Manila and Pasay on Jan. 13

Malacanang has suspended government work and classes at all levels in the cities of Manila and Pasay on January 13 for the National Rally for Peace (NRP) of the Iglesia ni Cristo (INC).

In his Memorandum Circular dated January 10, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said the class suspension will cover those in public and private schools.

He said that government agencies, which deliver basic and health services are exempted from the suspension.

"The suspension of work in private companies and offices is left to the discretion of their respective heads," Bersamin said in the one-page issuance.

The Iglesia Ni Cristo is holding the rally to support President Ferdinand Marcos Jr call for the House of Representatives not to hold impeachment hearings on Vice President Sara Duterte.

Social Weather Stations said 41 percent of Filipinos favor Duterte being impeached while 35 percent oppose it. In a separate survey, 61 percent favor the investigation of the House Quad Committee against the Duterte administration.

The rally will be held at the Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila. DMS