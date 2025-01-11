More devotees flock to Feast of Black Nazareno

Over eight million devotees, which surpassed last year's 6.5 million, joined the activities celebrating the Feast of the Black Nazarene in Manila.

The 5.8 kilometer procession ran for a total of 20 hours and 45 minutes after it ended at 1:26 am of January 10 when the andas reached the Quiapo Church.

The Nazareno 2025 Operations Center said 387,010 devotees joined the kilometer procession from Quirino Grandstand to Quiapo Church

Both ropes pulling the carriage of a statue of Jesus Christ bearing the cross snapped with the first one being cut at Finance Road while the second one split at San Sebastian Church, the Nazareno Operations Center said.

"It is confirmed that there are no more ropes pulling the andas, and is only relying on being pushed," said the Nazareno 2025 Operation Center. People snip the ropes as part of their devotion.

Nine hundred persons sought first aid, the Red Cross said.

The annual procession of the centuries-old religious image is one of the world’s grandest displays of Catholic devotion.

Devotees jostle to pull the thick rope towing the andas, while some throw white towels to have the marshals wipe them on the image.

Data released by the Nazareno 2025 Operations Center showed a total of 8,124,050 joined the fiesta, which ran from December 31, 2024 to January 10, 2025.

Around 6,446,450 people flocked to the Minor Basilica & National Shrine of Jesus Nazareno (Quiapo Church).

At the Quirino Grandstand, a total of 1,290,590 lined up for the traditional pahalik, overnight vigil, and the midnight Fiesta Mass. DMS