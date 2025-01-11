Iwaya arriving for bilateral talks with Manalo

By Robina Asido

Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi is arriving early next week for bilateral talks with Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo amid an "increasingly complex security environment, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced Friday.

Iwaya's visit from January 14 to 15 is upon the invitation of Manalo.

This will be Iwaya's first visit in the Philippines as foreign minister since he was appointed in the last quarter of 2024.

The meeting comes after Sunday's virtual meeting between outgoing US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

During the bilateral talks, Manalo and Iwaya will discuss political, defense, security, economic and development cooperation, as well as other areas of mutual concern for both countries.

"The Ministers will likewise be exchanging views on regional and international developments," said DFA.

"Amidst an increasingly complex security environment, they are expected to reaffirm the mutual commitment to further enhancing the ‘Strengthened Strategic Partnership’ between the two countries and to seize new opportunities for cooperation," it added.

Last year, the two countries signed the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) which will heighten security and defense cooperation between the Philippines and Japanese forces.

Japan's parliament is expected to start ratification of the agreement by the third quarter of 2025.

The DFA said in 2026, the Philippines and Japan are set to celebrate the 70th year of the normalization of its bilateral relations. Robina Asido/DMS