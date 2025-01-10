Hundreds of Black Nazarene devotees sought medical help

Hundreds of devotees sought medical assistance as the procession of the Feast of the Black Nazarene continued to move towards Quiapo Church, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) reported Thursday.

As of 5 pm, the PRC has served a total of 529 patients who experienced dizziness with blurry vision, nausea, body weakness, and difficulty of breathing.

Others were assisted due to minor injuries including abrasion, puncture, neck pain, avulsion, burn, hyperacidity, laceration, headache, open wound, ingrown nail pain, detached nail, contusion, sprain and sore throat.

It noted persons were sent to hospitals and other medical facilities for further medical attention. They experienced nausea, chest pain, deviated nose, dislocated shoulder, nose bleed, pain on left ankle, difficulty of breathing, chills, and back pain.

According to PRC, 223 persons were assisted for monitoring vital signs, 267 others were given first aid for minor injuries, eight with major issues, 16 were transported to hospitals and other medical facilities and 15 others were served at PRC Emergency Field Hospital. Robina Asido/DMS