Phivolcs reports ash emission, 14 volcanic quakes in Kanlaon

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded an ash emission and 14 volcanic earthquakes, including one volcanic tremor, at Kanlaon Volcano in Negros Island on Wednesday.

In a bulletin, Phivolcs said the ash emission lasted for 29 minutes, while the volcanic earthquakes lasted 29 minutes.

Phivolcs has placed Alert Level 3 over Kanlaon since December 9.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) in a post on X (formerly Twitter) warned residents in Negros Island to be careful of the possible ash fall from the volcano. Jaspearl Tan/DMS