Resolving regulatory rate resets among 2025 priorities: ERC

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) announced on Monday that resolving regulatory rate resets will be among their priorities for this year.

In a press briefing, ERC Chairperson Monalisa Dimalanta said that their priorities for the first semester of 2025 include completing the reset of the fourth regulatory period of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), finishing the resolution for the lapse period rate of Manila Electric Company (Meralco) as well as resolving its fifth regulatory rate reset; and finishing the resolution of the lapse period applications of distribution utilities.

Dimalanta said it was important to finish the reset so Meralco could refund its overcollection.

Meralco promised to refund P16 billion to its customers once the ERC finishes its reset.

“Based on our timeline and the instructions we gave them (Meralco) to file within 30 days from receipt of the of the order… if they file by the end of January or February 3, which is the 30th day, we can act on it within the first quarter. So we can implement the refund. So that the refund can be addressed before the reset rate,” Dimalanta said.

Other priorities for the first semester include enhancing net-metering rules and releasing the schedule for updated fines and penalties.

Dimalanta said their priorities for the second semester of 2025 include improving the generation rates benchmarking program, amending the grid code and distribution codes; and revision of the secondary price cut of the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM). Jaspearl Tan/DMS