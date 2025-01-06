PCG says monitoring big Chinese Coast Guard ship off waters of Zambales

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) confirmed that the Chinese Coast Guard ship known as world’s largest and tagged “The Monster” was seen off the waters of Zambales.

In a statement released on Saturday evening, the PCG said it spotted China Coast Guard vessel 5901 at 54 nautical miles off the coast of Capones Island, Zambales, using Canada's Dark Vessel Detection (DVD) system.

The PCG deployed the BRP Cabra, a helicopter, and a caravan to “verify the incursion and assert their presence” and confirmed that the Chinese vessel was in the area by 5 pm.

“The PCG vessel and aircraft continuously challenged the presence of the Chinese Coast Guard, emphasizing that it was operating within the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in accordance with the Philippine Maritime Zones Law and UNCLOS,” it said.

By 8 pm, the BRP Cabra continued to monitor “The Monster” while it was moving west and it is now 85 nautical miles away from Zambales.

Retired United States Col. Ray Powell, a maritime law expert, said Saturday that the China Coast Guard ship was conducting “intrusive patrol” further east from Scarborough Shoal.

“It is now asserting China's claim of jurisdiction just 50 nautical miles from the Philippines' main island of Luzon,” Powell said on X (formerly Twitter).

Last year, the Philippine Navy reported The Monster was seen near Ayungin Shoal in June and near Scarborough Shoal in May. Jaspearl Tan/DMS